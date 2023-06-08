June 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Tuticorin Roman Catholic Diocese, as part of its centenary celebrations, has planned to establish employment training centres at three places and a marine college at Kooththenkuzhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Most Rev. Fr. Stephen Antony, Bishop of Tuticorin Diocese said the Diocese, which was started in 1923 with 18 parishes and 23 priests with the prime objective of giving quality education and healthcare to the people, now has 118 parishes, 248 priests and 4.78 lakh Catholic Christians.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the Diocese will organize an awareness programme for students on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School auditorium and the centenary celebration public meeting will be organized in the evening at 5.30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral campus, in which Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and others participate.

The second day celebrations will be led by apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli, in which Cardinals, Arch-Bishops and Bishops will participate.

While foundation stone for marine college on behalf of the Diocese will be laid at Kooththenkuzhi, rehabilitation centre for alcoholics will be created at Caldwell Colony. A catechetical centre will come-up at Mannarpuram to coordinate the functioning of the Diocese in Sattankulam and Vadakkankulam areas.

“Moreover, employment training centres will come up at Kurukkusaalai, Thoothukudi and Vadakkankulam,” Most Rev. Fr. Stephen Antony said.