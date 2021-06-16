Tuticorin Airport expansion gets environmental clearance

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 21:15 IST

It is for extension of the runway with blast pad, taxiway, isolation bay, new domestic terminal building and other works at a cost of Rs. 380.87 crores.

The Tuticorin Airport expansion plan has got the environmental clearance after the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests recommended the proposal.

Advertising

Advertising

The EC is for extension of the runway with blast pad, taxiway, isolation bay, new domestic terminal building and other works at a cost of Rs. 380.87 crores.

The extension of the runway will make the total runway length from 1350 metres x 30 metres to 3115 m x 45 m and strengthen the existing runway to cater for the strength of A-321 aircrafts. Existing runway width would be increased from 30 m to 45 m by constructing a 7.5 m wide pavement on either side of the centre line of the runway.

The other expansion activities include construction of a centrally air-conditioned domestic terminal building in an area of 10,800 sqm capable of handling 600 peak hour passengers with all modern facilities and amenities with three aero bridges.

It also has a provision of a 23 m wide link taxi track, a 23 m wide and 1572 m long, part parallel taxi track and a long link taxi track. It also has a provision for an apron of size 191 m x 89 m for parking five A-321 aircrafts. A new isolation bay and six security hut / watchtowers along the perimeter boundary wall are also in the expansion plan.

At present, the land available for the operation of the existing airport is about 188.56 acres. About 600.97 acres of additional land free from all encumbrances has already been handed over by the State government for the proposed development activities.

The government foresees an increase in the regional economy as it will boost tourism and commercial activities in the region. The EAC (Infra 2), based on the information submitted and clarifications provided by the project proponent, recommended granting of environmental clearance for the project after detailed deliberations.

The EC came with a set of 14 conditions to be followed by the project proponent like area for green cover and to obtain approvals / clearances under other Acts / Regulations or Statutes as applicable to the project.