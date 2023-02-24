HamberMenu
Tut/Expo-cum-seminar on popularizing high-yielding crop varieties

February 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj looks at exhibits at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Killikulam in Thoothukudi district on Friday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj looks at exhibits at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Killikulam in Thoothukudi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

An exhibition-cum-seminar to popularise high-yielding native crop varieties among farmers was held at Killikulam Agricultural College and Research Institute (KARI) here on Friday.

Inaugurating the seminar, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the State government was organising these exhibitions across Tamil Nadu to create an awareness among farmers about high-yielding native crop varieties and encourage them to cultivate food grains, millets, fruits and vegetables. More than 150 native paddy varieties such as ‘Maappillai Samba’ and ‘Kavuni’ were exhibited.

 “We have kept ready 600 kg traditional native paddy seeds to be distributed to farmers at subsidised cost as we want to conserve native high-yielding disease-resistant native varieties which should be passed on to the future generations. Farmers from Srivaikundam and Alwarthirunagari may make use of the traditional native paddy seeds,” said Mr. Senthil Raj.

 He said the KARI would soon introduce new rice and millet varieties suitable for Thoothukudi district.

When the farmers wanted to have a permanent paddy direct procurement centre at Vallanaadu, the Collector said it would be established next year.

Mr. Senthil Raj also visited farms and research plots of KARI where the researchers had raised mango, guava, sapota, lemon, flowers, dwarf palmyrah, herbal plants etc., and the repository where 265 species of palmyrah from West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had been preserved for the purpose of research.

 “The scientists are working on preparing dwarf and high-yielding varieties in palmyrah and have developed technology for preserving ‘neera’ (pathaneer) for up to 20 days. Since KARI gives away palmyrah saplings, farmers should make use of them,” he said.

Joint Director of Agriculture Palani Velayutham, Deputy Director of Agriculture Manoranjitham, Deputy Director of Horticulture Sundararajan and Dean of KARI M. Theradimani were present.

