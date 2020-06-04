Turn in fortunes for mechanised boat fishermen

TIRUNELVELI

04 June 2020 23:14 IST

After resumption of operations, they are getting a better price for different varieties of fish

Post-lockdown relaxation, mechanised boats are being allowed to venture into the sea on turn basis, but the decent catch on alternate days has enlivened the fortunes of fishermen in Thoothukudi district.

After incurring losses in January and February, the fishermen appealed to the government to allow multi-day deep sea stay fishing. But it was instantly turned down by fficials.

Upset over this, mechanised boat owners struck work in the first week of March. Then came the lockdown, which was clamped on March 20 and prevented them from resuming work. And the lengthy hiatus took a toll on their resources.

After steel replaced traditional wood in construction of mechanised vessels, owners have had to switch over to high power engines. While these boats can be operated at relatively high speeds than those fitted with domestic engines and can go to ‘harvest areas’ in deep sea, they consume a lot of fuel.

Boat owners have to spend about ₹1.25 lakh everyday towards fuel (around 1,300 litres of diesel a day), oil, food and other expenses.

To Beno, a boat owner of Thoothukudi, if the catch brings in ₹2 lakh and above, it has been a profitable day. Else, he and his crew are in trouble. Besides bearing the loss, he has to cough up ₹1.25 lakh to foot the fuel bill and other expenses for the next day.

“Hence, mechanised boat owners are seeking permission for multi-day stay fishing,” he points out.

After regulation of fishing operations in the wake of relaxation, things are improving, he feels.

At Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, 120 of the 240 mechanised boats are being allowed to go for fishing in batches. Also, owners are getting a better price for the catch. For instance, a basket of white bait (neththili meen), weighing about 13 kg, sold for ₹4,500 on June 1 and 2. But the price came down to ₹3,900 on Wednesday. It was ₹3,300 in February.

“My boat driver estimated the catch on June 1 at just over ₹2 lakh, but we made over ₹3 lakh,” Mr. Beno says.

He attributes the increased profit to operation of boats on turn basis.

Anto, a fish trader, endorses the view. “While a kg of barracuda, weighing about 750 gm to 1 kg, sells between ₹400 and ₹450, heavier ones fetch ₹550 to ₹600 per kg. Seer fish, a premium variety, sells for ₹750 to ₹800 per kg,” he points out.

So, while owners are getting a better price now, the profit may come down when boats at Chitta Muttom Fishing Harbour near Kanniyakumari resume fishing on Wednesday, he feels. “It will be good for seafood lovers if the price comes down.”

Markets in Palayamkottai, Kovilpatti and other places also reflect the latest trend. A kg of seer fish (large) is being sold for ₹1,400 and barracuda (₹600-small). A kg of white bait sells at ₹360 in Palayamkottai.

The fishermen now await the pricey prawn and squid season to begin.