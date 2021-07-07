2.61 tonnes of turmeric seized

The police have seized 2.61 tonnes of turmeric, packed in 87 bags, even as it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a boat.

They are on the lookout for the brain behind this activity. The Q Branch police, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, intensified surveillance along the coastal areas between Vaipar and Thoothukudi since Tuesday night. When they arrived at Keezha Vaipar beach around 1.30 a.m., three persons came to the beach in 2 bikes. As the trio went to a secluded place, where they had stocked the turmeric bags, the police nabbed them, who were identified later as R. Vinith, 21, of Chippikulam and J. Robinston 31 and H. Srilas, 31, both from Keezha Vaipar.

Besides seizing the turmeric bags, the police also seized the two bikes and 3 mobile phones from them. The trio reportedly told the police that one Irudhaya Vaz from Keezha Vaipar had stocked the turmeric to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a country boat. Efforts are on to nab Irudhaya Vaz.