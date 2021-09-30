Tumour removed from abdomen

Virudhunagar

30 September 2021 18:47 IST

A team of doctors from Government Medical College Hospital recently removed a huge tumour from the uterus of a 35-year-old woman.

She suffered pain in her stomach for the past one year. Besides, she developed large swelling in her abdomen.

When she came for treatment at the hospital in the second week of September, the doctors at Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department diagnosed that she had a large tumour in her uterus and advised her to undergo surgery, Dean J. Sangumani said.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of doctors, led by Jaya Krishna, Head of Gyanecology and Obstetrics Department, and Gokulnath, Head of the Department of Surgery, removed the tumour weighing around 10 kg.

Due to the swelling in the abdomen, the woman suffered from hernia, which was also set right during the surgery.

“The patient is fully cured and is back to her normal life without pain and inconvenience,” he said.

The treatment, which could have cost around ₹ 3 lakh at private hospitals, was done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, he added.