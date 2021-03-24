Tuberculosis awareness programmes held

Balloons being released in air as part of tuberculosis awareness programme organised at Kanniyakumari on Wednesday.

24 March 2021 19:44 IST

KANNIYAKUMARI

The tuberculosis awareness programme was organised here on Wednesday with the objective of eradicating this contagious disease by 2025.

Releasing balloons with tuberculosis awareness banners in the air in an event organized near Gandhi Memorial here, the personnel attached to the Department of Medical Services (Tuberculosis) conducted a signature campaign also.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Director, Department of Medical Services (Tuberculosis), V.P. Durai said the patients suffering from TB can be cured cent per cent by taking the tablets bedaquilin and delamanid prescribed by the physician regularly. Moreover, the patients would be given ₹ 500 during the treatment for taking nutritious food.

“Those who are suffering from cough and cold for more than 2 weeks should undergo radiological and other investigations, which are done free of cost in the government hospitals. Since bedaquilin and delamanid are more effective than the combination therapy, the people should make use of it so as to eradicate the disease by 2025,” Dr. Durai said.

In the awareness programme organised in Thoothukudi, Deputy Director (TB) K. Sundaralingam said 972 patients were undergoing treatment in the district.

“If the patients take the drug prescribed by the physician continuously for six months, the disease can be conquered comfortably,” Dr. Sundaralingam said, adding that the drug should not be discontinued midway.