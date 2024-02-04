TTV says EPS will face the music very soon

February 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - DINDIGUL

For both M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, the DMK was their political enemy, whereas today, for all the die-hard AIADMK cadre, apart from the political opponent (DMK), they had a “traitor” in the name of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after addressing party workers, he said that when every true AIADMK card holder wanted to remain united, Mr Palaniswami was determined to oppose it.

“He may have got hold of the party and the symbol.... But, it will be short lived. Take it from me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the party, which was founded by the late MGR, would certainly become relevant and fight for the real cause for which it was established five decades ago, Mr. Dhinakaran said that like any other party man, he too would welcome to be under one - AIADMK minus Mr. Palaniswami.

On the alliance, he said, the AMMK is in touch with some friendly parties. “We will be part of an alliance. It would not be fair to discuss it now. Once, things are finalised, you (media persons) will be the first persons to know,” he added.

On the three-year performance of the DMK, he said when they were confident of having kept their promises, why should they bribe the voters now in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

“There are rumours that the DMK is planning to distribute ₹ 1000 or more to each voter,” he charged.

On the claims of Mr. Palaniswami that the AIADMK would sweep the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, he said that “the beginning of the end for Palaniswami and co. has already started... On the day of counting of votes, you will know who was right and whose statement was wrong. For all the misdeeds, it would be only a fall for Mr. Palaniswami. He will face the music very soon,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.