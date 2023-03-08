TTDC’s Tirupati tour a hit

March 08, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation Department’s sleeper bus package from Madurai to Tirupati has become a hit among devotees.

District Tourism Officer S.M. Sribalamurugan said the package was launched in August. “Based on feedback of tourists, the semi-sleeper bus was replaced with a sleeper coach,” he said.

The two-night trip which includes food and accommodation, local transport and darshan fee costs ₹4,500 for AC sleeper and ₹3,900 for AC semi-sleeper, and ₹300 less for children aged between 4 and 10 in both categories.

The journey would begin around 6 p.m. at Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagarkoil Road and the devotees would reach the foothills of Tirupati in the wee hours the next day. The devotees will then be taken for an afternoon darshan of Lord Balaji.

One of the three trained guides V. Balamurugan, who’d manage a batch of around 30 people, said the darshan would take two hours on normal takes and four hours on weekends. “There is immense welcome for the introduced sleeper vehicle. Arranging for tonsure, getting the famous laddoos will all be taken care of,” he added.

Senior Manager Hotel Tamil Nadu M. Guneswaran said the tour also covers visits to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, popularly known as Alamelumangai temple, at Tiruchanur and Sri Kalahasti temple in the return journey that would begin the evening on the same day. The trip would conclude by the next day early morning in Madurai.

The tour coordinator R. Gopinath noted over 1,200 persons have availed the services so far. “Most of them are elders. The bookings are mostly made for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on auspicious days. We have had repeat customers as well,” he added. An average of four trips are taken every week.

Interested people can book the services on www.ttdconline.com or visit the District Tourism Office, Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagarkoil Road and West Veli Street. Devotees can also seek information at the information centre on the East Gate of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Madurai Railway Junction.

For further details, contact 0452-2337471, 9176995822 and 6380699288.

