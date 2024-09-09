GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTDC to organise tour of ‘divyadesam’ shrines in Madurai on Saturdays during ‘purattasi’

Published - September 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has proposed to organise a one-day tour of ‘divyadesam’ shrines in Madurai district on Saturdays during the Tamil month of ‘Purattasi’ (September - October)

According to the TTDC, the daylong tour will cover Kallazhagar Temple, Azhagarkoil, Othakadai Sri Yoga Narasimhar Temple, Tirumohur Kalamega Perumal Temple, Thirukoshtiyur Sowmya Narayana Perumal Temple and Koodal Alagar Perumal Temple. The tour, which costs ₹1,400 per head, includes transportation, darshan, prasadam and lunch. The vehicle shall leave the TTDC property, Hotel Tamil Nadu, on Alagarkoil Road at 8.30 a.m. on all Saturdays during ‘Purattasi.’

For online reservations, go to www.ttdconline.com. For details, call toll-free number 1800 4253 1111, or 63806 99288, 9944 332616 and 92769 951841.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced similar daily tours of shrines in several districts to popularise the temple circuits.

