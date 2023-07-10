TTDC, HR&CE organise pilgrimage to six Amman temples during Aadi

July 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, in association with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, has organised a pilgrimage to six major Amman temples during the Tamil month of Aadi.

The pilgrimage will cover Meenakshi Amman Temple, Vandiyur Mariamman Temple, Madapuram Kaliamman Temple, Thayamanglam Muthumariamman Temple, Vettudaiyar Kaliamman Temple and Rakkayi Amman Temple in Alagarkoil.

The pilgrimage in air-conditioned vehicles will begin on July 17 and will be held on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Each passenger will be charged ₹1,400 and the package includes travel and special darshan at the temples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will provide them water bottles and biscuit packets. Besides prasadams, the pilgrims will have lunch at the annadanam in one of the temples,” said Senior Manager of Hotel Tamil Nadu M. Guneshwaran.

The number of vehicles would depend on the patronage for the programme. Last year, two vehicles were used on some of the days, he added.

“Even groups of women can join the pilgrims and they will have a guide who will explain to them the significance of each pilgrimage spot and ensure their safety,” Mr. Guneshwaran said.

The vehicles will leave Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagarkoil Road in Tallakulam at 8.30 a.m. and reach the same spot by 8.30 p.m.

Interested devotees can make online booking through www.ttdconline.com. They can also make the booking at the hotel. Further details can be obtained over mobile numbers 63806-99288 and 91769-95841.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.