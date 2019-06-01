TTD directed to compensate devotee

TIRUNELVELI

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has recently directed the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam’s Office here to pay compensation to a devotee “for deficiency in service” while booking tickets for a special darshan.

According to the complainant V. Paulraj, an advocate from Indra Nagar in Alangulam in the district, he booked a special darshan ticket at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam’s Office in Tirunelveli Town for three persons on May 7, 2017 after producing copies of his identity card, nativity certificate and mobile phone number and paid ₹ 1,000 as special darshan fee. As per the booking, Mr. Paulraj and others should offer prayers at the shrine at 4 p.m. on July 22, 2017.

This reservation enabled three adults to have have special dharshan and free dharshan for a child below the age of 12. Moreover, 10 ‘laddus’ should be given to them as ‘prasadham’.

Only on reaching Tirupathi at 10.30 a.m. on July 22, Mr. Paulraj realised that he had misplaced the special darshan ticket somewhere in his house. Since he had not received any message on his mobile phone for the special darshan when he booked it in Tirunelveli, Mr. Paulraj tried to contact the Administrative Officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam’s Office in Tirunelveli, but in vain.

Subsequently, he had to wait in Tirupathi for 12 hours for an ordinary darshan.

Upset over this, the aggrieved advocate approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum seeking ₹ 2 lakh as compensation from TTD for deficiency in service. When the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum issued summons to TTD, it was not received. Moreover, neither its representative nor its advocate appeared before the forum to present TTD’s case.

Hence, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently directed the TTD’s Office in Tirunelveli to pay ₹ 15,000 as compensation and ₹ 5,000 towards cost within a month.