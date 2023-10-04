Tsunami drill conducted at three coastal villages in Thoothukudi

October 04, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A tsunami drill was conducted in three coastal villages of Thoothukudi district on Wednesday to sensitise the public about the dos and don’ts during the natural calamity. Thousands of lives were lost in the coastal hamlets of Tamil Nadu during the tsunami on December 26, 2004.

The tsunami was triggered by an undersea earthquake off the Indonesian coast and thousand if lives were lost in Tamil Nadu due to lack of awareness. Hence, a mock drill involving various government departments was organised at Siluvaipatti and Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi and Singithurai near Tiruchendur on Wednesday. The objective was to ascertain how the government agencies and the public responded to the natural calamity once an alert was given.

The tsunami warning from Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information was received at 9.30 a.m.., and government officials rushed to the three villages and made repeated announcements through the public address system asking the fishermen on the seashore to move to elevated safe areas immediately. Similar announcements were made by the police inside the villages. The officials also used huge reflectors to alert those who were fishing at a distance from the seashore.

The villagers rushed out of their houses on getting the warning and they were moved to safety in vehicles. Those who were caught in the tides were rescued and rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Officials from the Departments of Revenue, Public Health, Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Transport, Coastal Security Group, Indian Coast Guard and Central Industrial Security Force were involved in the drill, which was monitored and coordinated by District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj, District Fire Officer Mano Prasanna, Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, Inspector of Coastal Security Group Cyrus and tahsildar Prabhakaran.