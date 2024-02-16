TSM to conduct ATAL faculty programme in Madurai

February 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai, is organising a one-week offline AICTE-sponsored ATAL faculty programme on “circular economy and business models to achieve sustainable development goals.”

The programme starts on February 19 and concludes on February 24.

It is exclusively for associate professors and assistant professors of AICTE-recognised institutions. The programme curriculum includes classroom sessions, industrial visits, research article discussions, and interaction with industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is fully sponsored by AICTE under the ATAL programme, and there is no registration fee for the participants.

Registration can be done through the AICTE portal, and the number of registrations is limited to 50 participants. The programme is coordinated by K. Mathiyazhagan and aspirants can contact 9894505082 for more information, a release said here on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.