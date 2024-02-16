GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSM to conduct ATAL faculty programme in Madurai

February 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai, is organising a one-week offline AICTE-sponsored ATAL faculty programme on “circular economy and business models to achieve sustainable development goals.”

The programme starts on February 19 and concludes on February 24.

It is exclusively for associate professors and assistant professors of AICTE-recognised institutions. The programme curriculum includes classroom sessions, industrial visits, research article discussions, and interaction with industry experts.

The programme is fully sponsored by AICTE under the ATAL programme, and there is no registration fee for the participants.

Registration can be done through the AICTE portal, and the number of registrations is limited to 50 participants. The programme is coordinated by K. Mathiyazhagan and aspirants can contact 9894505082 for more information, a release said here on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.