TSM goes up by eight ranks in NIRF ranking

Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM) in Madurai was ranked 82 under the management category in the recently released National Institutional Framework (NIRF) 2024, by Ministry of Education.

TSM is one of the 11 institutions from Tamil Nadu in the management category, ranked in top 100 and the only institution from South Tamil Nadu. The institutions have seen a jump from 90th rank in 2023.

Murali Sambasivam, Director of TSM, said, “Any institution of higher learning must contribute significantly to the body of knowledge creation, advancement, application and dissemination for the development of a country. In that way, I am happy to note that TSM has been contributing considerably which is evident from its improved NIRF ranking year-after-year. The research output of our institution has increased substantially in the last three years due to the collective effort of all faculty members.”