November 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has appointed five persons as trustees for Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board, which includes Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, wife of former Assembly Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and mother of Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. The other members include: P.K.M. Chelliah, D. Subbulakshmi, M. Srinivasan and S. Meena. Within 30 days of the appointment, the members would elect a chairperson, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.