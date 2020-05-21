Truck with workers held

Eluding around six check-posts in Kerala, a truck stealthily transporting 72 migrant labourers from the neighbouring State to West Bengal was caught at Tenkasi-Virudhunagar check post on Thursday.

During routine vehicle check, police found a West Bengal-registered lorry carrying labourers from Pathinamthitta in Kerala.

“Along with three crew members, all labourers were detained and kept in quarantine facility,” said Rajapalayam Tahsildar M. Anandaraj.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan was pursuing the case with the State government.. Efforts were being made to obtain e-pass for them so that they could be sent to West Bengal through proper channel, he added.