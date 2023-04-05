Truck-mounted coconut hoist to help farmers harvest

April 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

The Department of Agricultural Engineering has introduced a truck-mounted coconut hoist to help farmers pluck coconuts in a safe way. The hoist could be hired by the coconut farmers at a rent of ₹450 per hour.

Its Assistant Engineer Saravanan said, the machinery comes with a hydraulic hoist attached to a bucket on which any worker can stand.

The hoist could be lifted with the help of the machine up to 50 feet. “Besides, it could rotate 360 degrees from where it is stationed and reach the coconut palms in a radius of 25 feet,” said Joint Director of Agriculture, S. Uthandaraman.

The farmers can use the machine to pluck coconuts which is more than 17 palms in an hour. The bucket can hold up to 200 kg of coconuts.

The four-wheel drive truck could be moved between the palms to reach any corner of the farm. While labourers, who climb up coconut palms to cut coconuts charge up to ₹20 a palm and the machine rent is a little expensive, the Assistant Engineer said that it would ensure safety of the worker.

Besides, with the non-availability of labourers with the skill to climb up tall coconut palms, the machinery will help the farmers. Besides, the small and marginal farmers can avail themselves of ₹225 back-end subsidy for every one hour the machinery is used. “This will prove profitable for the farmers,” he added.

The machinery which is available at Krishnankoil, could be booked through Uzhavan App or by approaching office of Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Krishnankoil. Coconut farming is concentrated in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap taluks in Virudhunagar district.