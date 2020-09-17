Truck driver robbed at knifepoint

MADURAI

17 September 2020 20:50 IST

A truck driver from Perambalur, S. Chinnadurai, 25, was robbed of ₹5,500 at knifepoint on Madurai-Tiruchi highway near Melur in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the driver had parked the truck along the highway at Soorakundu and dozed off. Around 4.30 a.m. three youths arrived there and woke him up. After brandishing a knife, the trio threatened him to part with the money and fled away from the scene. Melur police are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising

Woman robbed

A 49-year-old woman, C. Rajeswari, was robbed of her six-sovereign gold chain at Nagamalai Pudukottai on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the woman was walking on Omanthar Street in NGO Colony when two unidentified persons came there on a motorbike and yanked her chain around noon and sped away. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

Bike robbers held

M. Murugan of Samayanallur was robbed of his motorbike by two persons on Samayanallur four-lane highway on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man had parked the motorbike along the highway to relieve himself around 7 a.m. Two persons arrived on the scene, shoved him to the ground and fled with his motorbike. Murugan immediately alerted Samayanallur police, who nabbed the two, identified as L. Sarath Kumar, 24, and S. Sanjay, 20, of Melakkal.

Samayanallur Inspector of Police said the two were plumbers and alcoholics. They had tried their hands in robbery to meet their expenses for liquor. However, they were intercepted during a vehicle check, he said.