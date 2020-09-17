Truck driver robbed at knife point near Melur

A truck driver from Perambalur, S. Chinnadurai (25) was robbed of ₹5,500 at knife point on the Madurai-Tiruchi highway near Melur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that the driver had parked the truck along the highway at Soorakundu and slept off.

At around 4.30 a.m., three youths came to the spot and woke him up. After brandishing a knife and threatening him, the trio told him to part with the valuables. They took the money and fled. Melur police are investigating.

Woman robbed

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old woman, C. Rajeswari was robbed of six sovereigns of gold inNagamalai Pudukottai on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said that the woman was walking on Omanthar Street in NGO Colony when two unidentified persons came there on a motorbike and yanked her gold chain at around noon. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

Robbers held

In another incident, M. Murugan of Samayanallur was robbed of his motorbike by two persons on the Samayanallur four-way highway on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the man parked the motorbike along the highway to attend to nature’s call at around 7 a.m.

Two persons who came there pushed the man down on the ground and fled with his motorbike. Murugan immediately alerted the Samayanallur police, who nabbed two persons, identified as L. Sarath Kumar (24) and S. Sanjay (20) of Melakkal.

Inspector of Police, Samayanallur, Kannan, said that both the accused were plumbers. Both were alcoholics and had tried their hands at robbery to meet their expenses for liquor. However, they were intercepted during a vehicle check, he added.