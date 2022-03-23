Troublemakers at DPCs to be detained under Goondas Act

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has warned that those who indulge in irregularities in the paddy direct purchase centres (DPCs) would be detained under the Goondas Act.

In a statement, he said the district administration had established DPCs through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation for buying paddy during this ‘pisanam’ season from the farmers who should upload the details including their ‘chitta’, ‘adangal’, mobile phone number, savings bank account number, area of cultivation, quantity of paddy harvested etc. in tncsc-epdc.in.

After scrutiny, the farmers would be given tokens and would subsequently receive SMS detailing the date and time of procurement. Once the farmers sold the paddy at the DPCs , the amount would be credited in the farmers’ accounts.

“The agriculturists, who can bring the paddy to the DPCs without the help of any middleman, need not pay any amount to anyone for selling their paddy. Those who disrupt this procedure will be detained under the Goondas Act,” he warned.

He urged the farmers to inform by calling TNCSC Control Room (98408 74237), TNCSC Deputy Regional Manager (99945 30724) or Collectorate Control Room (93424 71314) in case of any trouble in selling the paddy.