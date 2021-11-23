Trouble brewing again over toll collection for local vehicles

MADURAI

23 November 2021 19:31 IST

Minister, MP, ex-Minister raise Kappalur toll plaza issue at DISHA meeting

Trouble is brewing again in Tirumangalam as taxi owners and drivers are planning a protest against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collecting toll for vehicles from villages in the vicinity of Kappalur toll plaza.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore and former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar raised the issue at DISHA meeting held here on Tuesday.

Mr. Moorthy told the Project Director, NHAI, Madurai, that the local people were agitated over toll collection for commercial vehicles from Tirumangalam, T. Kallupatti and Peraiyur.

“When it comes to people’s problem, there will not be any differences among political parties,” the Minister told the official.

Local people charged that the NHAI had misled the Supreme Court on the issue, he said. Tirumangalam residents were demanding shifting of the toll plaza at Kappalur (north of Tirumangalam) to the south of the town.

They asked why they should pay toll for travelling on the road for less than a kilometre to reach Tirumangalam. Similarly, they were agitated as they had to travel for less than two km on the toll road to reach Rajapalayam highway.

The local people blocked the highway for nearly two hours a fortnight ago prompting the intervention of the district administration, and consequently, the NHAI suspended toll collection for commercial vehicles from Tirumangalam area.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said the NHAI contractor had sought police protection for resuming toll collection for all vehicles at Kappalur toll plaza with effect from Wednesday.