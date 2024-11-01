ADVERTISEMENT

Triple-riding youngsters killed in accident near Gudalur NH in T.N.

Updated - November 01, 2024 06:14 pm IST - THENI

Two others on another bike sustained injuries

The Hindu Bureau

Three youngsters, who were riding triples on a two-wheeler on the Gudalar National Highway in Theni district, died after another two-wheeler with two persons collided with their vehicle on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

The police said the deceased persons have been identified as S. Lingesh, 24, V. Sewag, 24, and M. Sanjay, 23, of Asarimar Street, Gudalur. They were on one bike, while two others, A. Monish, 22, and S. Kesavan, 22, who sustained injuries, were on another.

As the two vehicles approached Adichunchunagiri Samasthan Math, there was reportedly an attempt to overtake each other. In the melee, Lingesh, Sewag, and Sanjay reportedly fell off the bike and sustained multiple injuries. They died on the spot.

The police said that Monish and Kesavan have been admitted to Cumbum Government Hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

