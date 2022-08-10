Madurai

Triple riding proves fatal for two

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL August 10, 2022 17:19 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:19 IST

Two persons were killed when a car collided with their motorcycle near Othakadai on Natham-Dindigul main road on Wednesday.

Sanarpatti police identified the victims as A. Santhanam, 38, and S. Raja, 30, of Singampuneri of Sivaganga. Preliminary investigation revealed that Raja was riding the bike to Sanarpatti for fishing with his friends Santhanam and S. Prasath, who were riding pillion.

Around 10 a.m., a car driven by M. Ramakrishnan, 28, of Sanarpatti collided with the two-wheeler, they said.

Santhanam and Raja sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Prasath, 30, of Singampuneri of Sivaganga sustained a head injury and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The bodies were sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem..

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

