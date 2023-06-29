ADVERTISEMENT

Tripartite meeting held at Dindigul court

June 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

S. Padma, Senior Trainer, Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Committee, addresses a training programme at the District combined courts in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G, KARTHIKEYAN

A tripartite meeting and interaction was organised at Dindigul district combined courts on Wednesday.

Principal District Judge A Muthusaratha presented an overview of the district’s data and the best practices.

Senior trainer, T.N. Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Chennai, and resource person S. Padma gave an overview of the features of the tripartite meeting in which advocates from the Bar Association and mediation advocates participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Public prosecutor P. Mahendran, Government Pleader R.K. Ravichandran, Bar Association president C.V.K.R. Senthil Kumar and other presiding officers offered felicitation. Family court judge G. Vijayakumar welcomed the gathering. S. Ramachandran, principal sub judge, proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US