Tripartite meeting held at Dindigul court

June 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A tripartite meeting and interaction was organised at Dindigul district combined courts on Wednesday.

Principal District Judge A Muthusaratha presented an overview of the district’s data and the best practices.

Senior trainer, T.N. Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Chennai, and resource person S. Padma gave an overview of the features of the tripartite meeting in which advocates from the Bar Association and mediation advocates participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public prosecutor P. Mahendran, Government Pleader R.K. Ravichandran, Bar Association president C.V.K.R. Senthil Kumar and other presiding officers offered felicitation. Family court judge G. Vijayakumar welcomed the gathering. S. Ramachandran, principal sub judge, proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.