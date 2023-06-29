HamberMenu
Tripartite meeting held at Dindigul court

June 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
S. Padma, Senior Trainer, Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Committee, addresses a training programme at the District combined courts in Dindigul.

S. Padma, Senior Trainer, Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Committee, addresses a training programme at the District combined courts in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G, KARTHIKEYAN

A tripartite meeting and interaction was organised at Dindigul district combined courts on Wednesday.

Principal District Judge A Muthusaratha presented an overview of the district’s data and the best practices.

Senior trainer, T.N. Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Chennai, and resource person S. Padma gave an overview of the features of the tripartite meeting in which advocates from the Bar Association and mediation advocates participated.

Public prosecutor P. Mahendran, Government Pleader R.K. Ravichandran, Bar Association president C.V.K.R. Senthil Kumar and other presiding officers offered felicitation. Family court judge G. Vijayakumar welcomed the gathering. S. Ramachandran, principal sub judge, proposed a vote of thanks.

