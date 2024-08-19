GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trickster, who cheated Madurai man of ₹2.39 lakh, arrested in Coimbatore

Published - August 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Police have arrested a fraudster, S. Manikam of Sivaganga, from a hideout in Coimbatore. He was held on charge of cheating a person to the tune of ₹2.39 lakh on promise of selling used vehicles in September 2023. 

The accused was sent to judicial custody after seizure of cellphone and SIM cards used for the crime.

The police said that the complainant had got a phone call saying that he could buy used vehicles at cheap rate. Falling for the caller’s words, the complainant paid him the money. But, no vehicle was delivered to him. 

Based on his complaint, the Cyber Crime Police of Madurai District Police registered a case and tracked Manickam in Coimbatore. 

Madurai Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind has warned tricksters of stringent action. People can alert the police about cyber crimes by calling 1930 or lodging complaint through the website www.cybercrime.gov.in

