Trickster nabbed

Vasudevan, 34, son of Krishnan, of Sainikpuri, Kandi Konda in Hyderabad, who was looking for a prospective bride on a matrimony site, lost ₹ 80,000 to a woman in Thoothukudi while they were engaged in a conversation over their mobile phones.

Geetha, 36, wife of Thangavelu of Nalu Maavadi in Thoothukudi district, was arrested on charges of cheating and impersonation among others.

The Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar directed the Cyber Crime Police to register a case following a complaint.

According to the petitioner, he had registered his name in a private matrimony website seeking bride.

He had chosen an alliance, which claimed as Divya, 28, after browsing the posts. They accepted in principle for marriage after preliminary talks. They shared their mobile numbers. Even as Vasudevan and Divya were talking over the phone frequently, on two occasions, i.e., - July 8 and August 4, she had told Vasudevan about an emergency financial requirement for her friend, who was hospitalised.

Immediately, Vasudevan transferred ₹ 80,000 to the bank account number given by Divya. The mobile number of Divya was either switched off or not reachable after some time. Suspecting a foul play, Vasudevan preferred an online complaint with the cyber wing police in Thoothukudi.

Investigations by DSP Illangovan and Inspector Sivasankaran revealed that there was nobody in the name of Divya in the address furnished by him. When the police checked the bank details, they found that Geetha had posted some woman’s profile picture on the matrimony site and played a trick.

Police seized four mobile phones and based on her confession, they came to know that she had duped at least 20 people through online. Further investigation is on.

In a press release, Mr Jeyakumar appealed to the people not to share personal details such as mobile numbers and bank account details and other identity cards with unknown people, especially, online.