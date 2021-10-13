Trickster held, 12 ATM cards seized

RAMANATHAPURAM

A trickster, who was cheating people, especially young women, was arrested here on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from a woman, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik directed the police to register a case. According to the complainant, the accused, D. Immanuvel Raja, 43, of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, had claimed himself to be a cinema director from Chennai. He was staying in a posh hotel in Rameswaram and ‘interviewed’ young girls in the hotel room.

Suspected by his activities, the complainant alerted the police, following which he was picked up for interrogation.

The police said the accused had a history of cheating, robbery and other crimes in Kovilpatti west police station limits. In the past, he was also detained under the Goondas Act.

It was revealed that he had booked a room in the hotel, where he took photographs and videos of women. When some of the ‘candidates’ showed keen interest in acting in films and were ready to shell out money, the trickster gave them false hopes and collected money from them.

During a search, the police seized 12 ATM cards, three different bank cheque books, two high-end mobile phones and two ordinary hand phones from his room.

A senior officer said the accused had videographed and photographed some women in compromising positions without their knowledge. Probably, he intended to threaten them with the contents to squeeze money from them, he added.

Rameswaram town police have registered cases and seized a two-wheeler. Further investigation is on.