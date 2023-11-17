Trickster from Sivaganga held on cheating charge

November 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Madurai district police have arrested a man from Sivaganga, T. Venkatesaperumal, on charges of cheating a man from Peraiyur of ₹2.30 lakh on promise of getting him job abroad.

According to police, the victim had befriended the accused who had identified himself as Chef Perumal through a social media platform. He had lured the victim into giving him ₹2.30 lakh on the promise of getting him job abroad by September.

Based on his complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case and tracked the accused from Sivaganga. He was arrested and the mobile phone he had used for the crime was seized.

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad appreciated the special team.

