HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trickster from Sivaganga held on cheating charge

November 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police have arrested a man from Sivaganga, T. Venkatesaperumal, on charges of cheating a man from Peraiyur of ₹2.30 lakh on promise of getting him job abroad.

According to police, the victim had befriended the accused who had identified himself as Chef Perumal through a social media platform. He had lured the victim into giving him ₹2.30 lakh on the promise of getting him job abroad by September.

Based on his complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case and tracked the accused from Sivaganga. He was arrested and the mobile phone he had used for the crime was seized.

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad appreciated the special team.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.