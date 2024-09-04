Trickster from Bihar detained under Goondas Act

Rahul Kumar, 34, of Bihar, owner of three fake call centres in Delhi, who duped a man from Theni district to the tune of ₹17.69 lakh on the promise of giving a high-value prize from an e-commerce firm, has been detained under the Goondas Act.

According to a statement by police, the complainant, A. Arulprakash from T. Sindalacheri in Theni district, ordered a mobile cover through an e-commerce firm and received it as scheduled. The following day, he received a phone call from a person posing as a representative of the company’s prize department. He told the complainant that he had won ₹12.80 lakh which could be claimed either as cash or as a car.

The caller directed the complainant to a website where he could verify the prize details. The complainant believed the caller and transferred ₹17.69 lakh to multiple bank accounts. He realised that he was deceived when a demand for more money was made. He lodged a complaint with the Theni Cyber Crime Police Station and an FIR was registered.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the funds were transferred to bank accounts across India, all operated from Delhi. . The team then went to Delhi where they found that the accounts and the SIM cards were being used in call centres to defraud people.

After a thorough investigation in Delhi, the team arrested the accused and uncovered details about his three fake call centres in Delhi. The accused was then transferred to Theni following the legal procedures and was remanded in judicial custody. A detailed analysis of data from the accused revealed his involvement in many other cases throughout Tamil Nadu. To take stringent action against the accused, he was detained under the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) and lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad appreciated Cybercrime Inspector P. Venkatachalam, Sub Inspector S. Thamarai Kannan, and the other police personnel who were involved in the police operation.

