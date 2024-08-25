Trickster from Bihar arrested by Theni police from Delhi

Theni District Police have arrested Rahul Kumar, 34, of Bihar, owner of three fake call centres in Delhi, that duped a man from Theni district to the tune of ₹ 17.69 lakh on the promise of giving him a high-value prize from an e-commerce firm.

According to a statement from Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, the complainant, who had bought a mobile phone cover through the popular e-commerce company, received a call from a person, posing as a representative of the company’s prize department.

He claimed that the complainant had won a prize worth ₹ 12.80 lakh. He was told that the prize could be claimed as cash or as a car.

The complainant was directed to a website to verify the prize details.

On verification, the complainant was made to believe the claim as true and consequently transferred ₹ 17.69 lakh in various instalments to different bank accounts.

Only after sending the huge money, did the complainant realise that he was duped, the SP said.

After a complaint, Theni cyber police station discovered that the funds were transferred to 11 bank accounts across India, all operated from Delhi.

The police team travelled to Mumbai, where they discovered that one account-holder was unaware of the fraud, having shared his bank documents and a SIM card to Delhi on a friend’s request.

The friend admitted to have sent several other bank accounts and SIM cards to Delhi’s Pitampura area.

The team later went to Delhi where they found that these accounts and SIM cards were being used in call centers to defraud people.

After a thorough investigation, the team apprehended the accused and seized two mobile phones containing user information.

The police have recovered ₹5 lakh from the accused.

The SP said that prize coupon frauds are on the rise and cautioned people about providing personal details on social media or e-commerce websites.

He advised the people to promptly lodge complaint in the event of financial loss through cyber toll-free no: 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in

Early reporting of cases would increase the chances of recovering the lost funds, he added.