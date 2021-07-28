Trickster arrested

DINDIGUL

Cyber crime police have arrested a trickster from Chennai, seized five mobile phones and recovered ₹ 20,000 from him.

Following a complaint from a college student, Dinesh of NGO Colony here, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime Wing) Shanmugapriya directed the police to register a case. According to the complainant, he had planned to purchase a bike online after a person had advertised about a sale through OLX portal.

Mr. Dinesh gave his approval to buy the vehicle at ₹ 40,000. The advertiser demanded payment of 50% of the money in advance, which the complainant sent through Phone Pay. However, the advertiser vanished after receiving the money.

When Mr. Dinesh went to Chennai and held inquiries about the advertiser, identified as Anand Babu (24) of Veerapuram, he could not trace him. Hence, he lodged a complaint.

A cyber crime police team, led by ADSP Chandran and Inspector Guru Venkatraj, nabbed the accused from a secret location and produced him before Dindigul Judicial Magistrate I Lalitha Rani who remanded him in judicial custody. Anand Babu was sent to Vedasandur sub-jail.