Tributes paid to Stan Swamy

Human Rights Defender's Forum organised an event to pay tributes to late Stan Swamy, an activist, in Madurai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Several party functionaries, members of political movements and human rights organisations, participated in an event organised at St. Mary's Higher Secondary School here on Thursday to pay tributes to Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy.

The event was organised by Human Rights Defenders Forum. The ashes of Father Stan Swamy arrived from Chennai and Nagercoil as part of the event. The ashes were sent to Sivaganga after the end of the event.

Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy chaired the event. Rev. Father S. Marianathan, Rector, St. Mary's Cathedral, and C. J. Rajan of Human Rights Defenders Forum, also participated.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, former MLA N. Nanmaran, DMK leader Pon Muthuramalingam, and Executive Director of People's Watch Henri Tiphagne were among those who participated in the event

Mr. Rajan said that several resolutions were passed at the event. Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act must be repealed. All 15 co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon case should be released - these were among the resolutions passed at the event.


