Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Students paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Gandhi Museum in Madurai on Friday.

02 October 2020 21:37 IST

Madurai

Cleanliness and sanitation were among the main principles propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. Every individual must follow these principles to ensure that our country is truly open defecation-free, said Collector T.G. Vinay during Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Friday.

Residents must avoid dumping waste into waterbodies and work towards keeping their schools, roads and other public places clean, he added. Treating other human beings with respect is another important principle propagated by Mahatma Gandhi.

“All of us must stand against discrimination of minorities and people from backward communities,” he said.

The Collector also distributed prizes for students who won the essay writing and drawing competitions on Mahatma Gandhi, that were conducted by the Museum.

Treasurer of the museum N.M.R.K. Jawahar Bapu, Curator K.R. Nanda Rao and Madurai Government Museum Curator M. Maruthu Pandiyan were present during the event.

The celebrations at the museum were held in a subdued manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, freedom fighters and members of various organisations garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the museum.

All the seven Gandhi museums across the country had an online programme in the evening, during which Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee spoke.

In the morning, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Madurai Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan, Collector, Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and MLAs garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Khadi showroom on West Masi Street.

The Revenue Minister said that it was here that Mahatma Gandhi shed his traditional attire and chose to wear ‘loincloth'. Mahatma Gandhi’s 14 personal items are present at the Gandhi Memorial Museum here, he added.

He said that the government gives a 30% discount for Khadi garments to promote its sale.