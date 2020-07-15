Rich tributes paid to Kamaraj

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the contribution of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Speaking on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary in a video conference conducted by Madurai Kamaraj University here on Wednesday, she said that he had made it a point to speak to people who came from various towns and cities in person. This was an admirable trait, she said.

Representatives from Madurai Kamaraj University including Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan and Registrar (in-charge) V. S. Vasantha spoke about the greatness of the former Chief Minister and garlanded his statue on the university campus. Members of Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam also took part.

Virudhunagar

Collector R. Kannan paid floral tributes to the bust of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary here on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police P. Perumal and District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian accompanied him.

DMK MLAs K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and A.R.Srinivasan garlanded the statue of Kamaraj at his manimandapam. The party MLA S. Thangapandian offered his respects at Rajapalayam. On behalf of the Congress, cadres of the party East district Youth Congress distributed welfare assistance to the local people. Its president M.K.M. Meenakshi Sundaram administered a pledge.

Tirunelveli

The contributions of Kamaraj was significant, said K Pandiarajan, Minister, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, on Wednesday. Participating in a function organised by the Sevalaya through virtual meeting, he spoke about the rich contributions in education, agriculture and industry in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, online competitions were conducted for school students. S Kanchana, Head Value Education, Sevalaya, read out names of all winners. V Muralidharan, founder and managing trustee, and Amarchand Jain, advisor, Sevalaya, joined the celebrations online, a release said.