Tribesman’s death gives hope for jungle hamlet struggling without road access

November 16, 2022 - NAGERCOIL

The hitherto inaccessible tribal hamlet of Kolanjimadam in the Western Ghats on Kanniyakumari – Kerala border may get a permanent bridge across Kumbar river and a connecting road after a youth had to carry his ailing father on his shoulders for about 3 km to reach Pechipparai primary health centre.

Though the youth’s determination could not save his 67-year-old father, the old man’s death has at least led to the possibility of the tribesmen living inside the jungle getting a bridge to cross the river and a new road.

When Velu Pandiya Thevar of Kolanjimadam, a tribal hamlet with 45 families situated deep inside the dense forest near the Kothaiyar, fell sick on Friday last, his son Vignesh had to carry him on his shoulder for 3 km from his village, which is yet to be connected by a proper road.

As the Kumbar was flowing dangerously following intermittent rains along the Western Ghats, he could not cross the river and had to wait for a couple of hours for the flood to subside. After the flow receded to some extent, the youth crossed the river carrying his father and took a vehicle to reach Pechipparai PHC. However, the doctors declared Velu Pandiya Thevar brought dead.

“There is no road to connect our village... to the town. Since the temporary wooden bridge constructed across a wild stream by the tribesmen was washed away in the recent floods, the residents of Kolanjimadam had to cross the intensely flowing water risking their lives to reach the other side to go to the school, market or the hospital. If the flow is above the danger mark, we have to wait until the flood subsides,” Kolanjimadam residents say.

After this incident came to light, officials of the Departments of Rural Development, Town Panchayat, Forest and Revenue visited the places on Tuesday to explore the possible construction of a permanent bridge across the Kumbar and laying a connecting road.

Accompanied by the officials, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector Koushik and District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja inspected the site under Kadayal town panchayat, where the bridge is to be built. After the inspection, Mr. Koushik instructed the Executive Officer of Kadayal town panchayat to prepare estimates for constructing the bridge and the road connecting Kolanjimadam.