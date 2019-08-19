Tribals seek patta land and ST status

Hundreds of tribals belonging to ‘Pulayan’ and ‘Paliyar’ communities living in Palani hills on Monday petitioned the District Collector seeking Scheduled Tribe status.

Men and women from over 15 villages on the hills also sought patta lands for cultivation and free movement inside forest areas.

“We have been born and brought up inside the forests. The forest is our home and we are now being asked to leave the hills,” they said. “A recent judgment by the Supreme Court has ordered the evacuation of tribal people from the forests. This will pave way for corporate take over of large tracts of land on the hills.”

Surulinathan, president of Palani Hills Adivasis Freedom Movement, said it was also against the 2006 Forest Rights Act that bestowed native tribal people with special rights on forest. “But ever since the ruling came, we have been facing extreme crackdown by the Forest department. We are not allowed to move inside the forest area for collection of honey and tubers. We have been dependent on forest all through our lives and such sudden restrictions will rob us of our livelihood.”

Stating that the tribal communities were transferred from ST to SC category in 1976, he demanded the restoration of ST status. “The government should drop the idea of relocating us outside the forest. We have no conflict with wild animals and live in harmony with nature and hence we should be given five acres of patta land for cultivation as per the Forest Rights Act,” he added.