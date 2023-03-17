ADVERTISEMENT

Tribals of Sirumalai seek NOC from forest officials to lay road

March 17, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Tribals from Thalakadai on Sirumalai hill at the Dindigul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Residents of Pazhaiyur on Sirumalai hills in Dindigul district on Friday petitioned District Forest Officer S. Prabhu seeking immediate issuance of no-objection certificate to lay pucca road.

The petitioners charged that it has been over 10 years that a road was laid between Pazhaiyur and Thalakadai, Velampannai villages. Andisamy, a resident, said the road was severely damaged and the residents were finding it difficult to reach Dindigul town in case of medical emergencies.

“We are already languishing without basic amenities. On top of it, we are left to carry the sick and elderly on dholis or cradle-like-arrangements to reach the nearby town. Vegetables, fruits and produce have to be head-loaded or loaded on horses and embark on a rough and risky journey downhill,” he added.

The petitioners noted that the State had allotted ₹2.5 crore to lay a 4-km road between Pazhaiyur and Thalakadai in November last, of which 300 meters belong to the Forest Department. “But the work is yet to commence, since the Forest Department officials are delaying in issuing the no-objection certificate. Floating tender is possible only after obtaining it,” lamented Vellimalai, another resident.

The petitioners aired their grievances with the DFO and submitted a petition.

