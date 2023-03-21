ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal village near Pechipparai dam gets solar lights

March 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurating solar lights at Silankundru tribal village near Pechipparai dam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The tribal families of Silankundru near Pechipparai dam in the Western Ghats have got solar lights for the first time, thanks to the steps taken by Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar.

As part of the ‘World Forest Day’ celebrations, Mr. Sridhar, who visited the village on Tuesday, along with Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H.R. Koushik and District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, switched on the solar lights at the tribal village and visited a tribal residential school at Manalodu.

Addressing the ‘World Forest Day’ celebrations held at Pechipparai, Mr. Sridhar said forest resources and wildlife should be protected as any adverse impact on the forests would have serious consequences for the people living in plains in the form of scanty rainfall and reduced water flow in rivers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Besides conserving forests, more trees should be grown in the plains by involving the public, government and private agencies,” he said.

While lauding the role of the tribal communities in conserving nature, Mr. Sridhar assured that the basic requirements of the tribes living inside the forests and would be taken care of and free house sites would be issued to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US