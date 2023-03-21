Tribal village near Pechipparai dam gets solar lights

March 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The tribal families of Silankundru near Pechipparai dam in the Western Ghats have got solar lights for the first time, thanks to the steps taken by Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar.

As part of the ‘World Forest Day’ celebrations, Mr. Sridhar, who visited the village on Tuesday, along with Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H.R. Koushik and District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, switched on the solar lights at the tribal village and visited a tribal residential school at Manalodu.

Addressing the ‘World Forest Day’ celebrations held at Pechipparai, Mr. Sridhar said forest resources and wildlife should be protected as any adverse impact on the forests would have serious consequences for the people living in plains in the form of scanty rainfall and reduced water flow in rivers.

“Besides conserving forests, more trees should be grown in the plains by involving the public, government and private agencies,” he said.

While lauding the role of the tribal communities in conserving nature, Mr. Sridhar assured that the basic requirements of the tribes living inside the forests and would be taken care of and free house sites would be issued to them.