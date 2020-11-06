Tribal students get wifi, courtesy police

Online education becomes easy for the students now

Theni

Kurangani

hill station in Theni district is back in news and for a good reason. During this pandemic period, students from tribal habitations here were facing difficulties in taking online classes since they had to trek almost 18 km to a village called Munthal for accessing the wi-fi.

Now, they have the facility at the Kurangani police station campus where Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi launched it in the presence of the DSP G. Parthiban.

Thanks to the initiative of the police in the sub-division, who had taken it up with the senior officers. The personnel, here, who go around the jurisdiction on beat marches, found the students moving about daily. Inquiries showed that they were going all the way from the western ghats to the plains by cycles or auto rickshaws, where wi-fi connectivity was better.

After examining the modalities, the police got into the task of giving wi-fi connectivity, all within a week's time.

With the station having the optic fibre cable for the CCTNS (Crime & Criminal Tracking Network and Systems), the router was installed.

Coining the concept as ‘police wi-fi’ the personnel felt that it may help the students from as many as 13 habitations in and around Kurangani, especially, girl students who can come and sit adjacent to the station campus for studying online from now on, Mr. Parthiban said and added that the sprawling station could accommodate good number of students by adhering to social distancing norms.

The students said that they were happy now as they need not go to the plains for connectivity. They thanked the SP and the DSP for giving them the technology close to their homes. After a trial run done over the last three days, the SP dedicated the facility to the students on Friday in which students from Kottagudi, Muttam, Naripatti, Muduvakudi, Karipatti and among others would benefit.

Two years ago, in March 2018, Kurangani was in the news after a group of over 20 people (all aged below 30 years), who were on a trek, died after a fire broke out.