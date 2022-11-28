Tribal people demand community certificates

November 28, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A section of people belonging to the Malai Vedan community attempted to lay a siege to the Collectorate here on Monday demanding community certificates.

Led by former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI (M), these people along with their children from areas like Old Batlagundu, Ayakudi and Vedasandur panchayat union participated in the siege.

State president of Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association P. Dilli Babu charged that those living in Dindigul and Palani Revenue Divisions have been denied community certificates. He said that it was a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and that it has affected their education and employment opportunities.

They alleged that they have been denied community certificates for the past 25 years under the pretext of verification. They sought the intervention of the Collector in this matter to issue certificates to them at the earliest. Later, they staged a sit-in protest for about three hours in front of the Collectorate.

State president of All India Kisan Sabha P. Shanmugam was present.