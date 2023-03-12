Trial run on newly electrified Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section on Monday

March 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Madurai

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE), Southern Railway, A. K. Siddhartha, along with Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, will conduct a statutory inspection of the newly electrified Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section on Monday.

After the inspection between 9.30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m., he will also conduct a high-speed trial run between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. All users of railway lines between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli Stations are being cautioned not to approach/trespass the railway lines, a statement said.

The electrification has been done for 81.51 km on the 72.02 km-stretch. Block stations in the route are Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadaiyam, Pavurchattiram and Tenkasi Junction. As part of the railway electrification, a new traction substation will be commissioned at Veeravanallur. Switching stations, sectioning posts have been provided at Mettur and Pettai. Sub Sectioning posts have been provided at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram and Azhawarkurichi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the electrification of other sections such as Virudunagar - Tenkasi for 122.16 route km, Tenkasi-Bhagavathipuram for 14.105 km and Edamon - Punalur for 8.428 km are under way and the work is expected to be completed by March-end. The electrification of Edamon-Bhagavathipuram for 34.677 km is expected to be completed by December.

Electrification work on Punalur - Kollam section has been completed and it became operational since March last., the statement said