ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run on newly electrified Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section on Monday

March 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Madurai

Sundar S 5988

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE), Southern Railway, A. K. Siddhartha, along with Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, will conduct a statutory inspection of the newly electrified Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section on Monday.

After the inspection between 9.30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m., he will also conduct a high-speed trial run between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. All users of railway lines between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli Stations are being cautioned not to approach/trespass the railway lines, a statement said.

The electrification has been done for 81.51 km on the 72.02 km-stretch. Block stations in the route are Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadaiyam, Pavurchattiram and Tenkasi Junction. As part of the railway electrification, a new traction substation will be commissioned at Veeravanallur. Switching stations, sectioning posts have been provided at Mettur and Pettai. Sub Sectioning posts have been provided at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram and Azhawarkurichi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the electrification of other sections such as Virudunagar - Tenkasi for 122.16 route km, Tenkasi-Bhagavathipuram for 14.105 km and Edamon - Punalur for 8.428 km are under way and the work is expected to be completed by March-end. The electrification of Edamon-Bhagavathipuram for 34.677 km is expected to be completed by December.

Electrification work on Punalur - Kollam section has been completed and it became operational since March last., the statement said

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US