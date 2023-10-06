Trial run of Palani temple rope car held

October 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The trial run of the rope car of Lord Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani hills was conducted on Friday. The rope car services was suspended on August 19 for the annual maintenance of the facility that carries thousands of pilgrims up and down the hillock.

After the cars, shafts and other paraphernalia underwent maintenance, the engineers conducted the trial run with payloads in each of the car. The second trial run would be held on Saturday following which the experts would decide on its regular operation for the benefit of the pilgrims.