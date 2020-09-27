Trial run of new boat conducted

When boat services resume to Vivekananda Rock and Tiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari here, tourists will have two more ferries for the joy ride.
The trial run of the fifth boat, procured by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from Goa, was conducted here on Sunday. The new boat has been bought at a cost of ₹4.3 crore by the Department of Tourism with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank, according to an official.
The double-decker boat has a seating facility for 131 passengers on the lower deck and air-conditioned seating facility for 19 passengers on the upper deck.
Another new fully air-conditioned boat arrived from Goa three months back.
Boating services remain suspended ever since COVID-19 induced lockdown was clamped in March this year.
