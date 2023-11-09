ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of Kandadevi temple car to be held on January 21

November 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The car festival of Sri Swarnamurtheeswarar Temple at Kandadevi in Sivaganga district was conducted the last time in 2006. | Photo Credit: File Picture

:

Sivaganga district administration on Thursday decided to conduct trial run of Kandadevi temple car on January 21.

A meeting, chaired by District Collector Asha Ajith and Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind, and attended by District Revenue Officer V. Mohanachandran, Rani Mathuranthangi of Sivaganga Samasthanam and other stakeholders, resolved that the car should be pulled by representatives of Sivaganga Samasthanam and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department employees during the trial run.

An official said representatives of ‘Nattars’ group and Scheduled Caste people, who participated in the meeting, had unanimously agreed to the conduct of the trial run.

Hearing a contempt petition of 2018, the Madras High Court on November 3 asked whether Central forces should be deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival of Sri Swarnamurtheeswarar Temple, which has been mired in controversy over denial of rights to SC people in pulling the car.

According to an official source, the temple car was pulled the last time in 2006.

Meanwhile, the Sivaganga Samasthanam and the HR&CE Department had renovated the car. It has got new hydraulic brakes. The renovation, which was going on for more than four years, is over now.

Ms. Asha said the proposal of the temple devasthanam had been agreed upon by all the stakeholders and the district administration would submit the decision taken on Thursday before the High Court when the issue would come up for hearing on November 17.

Besides, the decision had to be cleared by the Commissioner of HR&CE Department.

