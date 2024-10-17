ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of goods rake conducted on Mandapam-Rameswaram track

Published - October 17, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Trial run of goods rake on Mandapam-Rameswaram section being conducted on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Southern Railway on Thursday conducted a trial run of goods rake on Mandapam-Rameswaram section where regular train operation has remained suspended for nearly two years.

The rake was run from Mandapam till Rameswaram over the new Pamban Rail Bridge.

“Since, rail movement over old Pamban rail bridge was suspended in December 2022 owing to safety concerns, all the train services have been terminated at Mandapam railway station,” a railway official said.

With the New Pamban Rail Bridge construction work completed and the bridge likely to be inaugurated very soon, the Madurai Divisional officials are gearing up to resume train operation on the Mandapam-Rameswaram section.

Ahead of the operating trains, the trial run was conducted with a goods train.

